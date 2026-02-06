Pashinyan says “the page of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is turned”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “the page of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is turned.”

The government press office reports that he made this statement in a speech following the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026 ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

“What’s going on here is unbelievable. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have come together to share the honorable Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in recognition of the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the last almost 40 years you would never have seen the words peace, Armenia, Azerbaijan as a part of an ensemble. And even if these words would come together, it would rather mean something unbelievable. That’s why, what has happened in 2025 and is happening now is unbelievable.

But this ceremony is not only a celebration of the peace deal, it is also a confirmation by both Armenia and Azerbaijan that the page of the conflict is turned, otherwise it would be meaningless for the President of Azerbaijan or for me to come here and accept this honor.

This is also an act of support by the international community, because the decision was made by the Judging Committee with highly respectable member list from all around the world. And I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Judging Committee. Your decision is definitely strengthening peace in our region and thank you for that.

Unbelievable things happen when there is belief, devotion, vision and wisdom. I think the peace deal happened, because Armenia and Azerbaijan understood, that the conflict needs to be stopped now, otherwise it will never be stopped, bringing new and new sufferings to both countries and peoples.

But while this Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is being formally presented to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is, in truth, an achievement that belongs to our peoples. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken bold steps but it is the willingness of our peoples to embrace a new future that truly makes the historic moment possible.

This award, therefore, is as much for every Armenian and Azerbaijani who dared to hope for peace. And I would like to thank both of our peoples for understanding, that the past isn’t changeable and is beyond of our reach.

So we don’t have to concentrate on what we can’t change, we need to focus on creating a peaceful and prosperous future for our nations. It isn’t an easy path. Because there is big mistrust, pessimism, anger and even hate,” Nikol Pashinyan said.