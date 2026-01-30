Robert Kocharyan: Three-four major opposition blocs can be formed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, met with journalists today and touched upon the domestic political situation in Armenia, the upcoming parliamentary elections, the TRIPP project, and other issues.

Mediamax presents excerpts from the briefing.

The domestic political situation inspires optimism

We have a unique situation in terms of domestic politics. I don’t recall any election in Armenia’s history where, during the pre-election campaign, questions such as ‘Ararat or Aragats?’ were raised. There was never any talk about preserving national identity or protecting the unity of the church.

The situation is truly unique. Across the entire opposition field, people at different poles, with differing views on fundamental issues, are saying almost the same thing. This means that there is a fairly serious field for cooperation and synchronizing theses. This is an exceptional situation. This is another circumstance that provides an opportunity and gives greater optimism that it is possible to form large pre-election blocs.

Photo: Photolure

If the polls show that I am the one receiving the most votes, then so be it, if not, I will be happy to be relieved of a big burden. Currently, there is the possibility of 8-10 political forces or blocs participating in the elections. The opposition field can go to the elections with 3 or at most 4 large blocs. In my opinion, the picture during these elections will be more favorable for the opposition.

TRIPP is an Armenian-American project for Azerbaijan and Turkey

TRIPP is an Armenian-American project for Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenian interests are not visible here. Armenia is only a half-party, with a 25 percent stake. TRIPP will become Armenia’s biggest security threat. Transit routes have two factors: the first gives geopolitical weight to the one who controls the territory, and the second is the economic factor.

The U.S. will push this program forward, but I don’t see its economic interest, the only explanation is Iran. They want to take Iran under control. Thus, Armenia positions itself at the center of major geopolitical conflicts.

Photo: Photolure

This project could remove Armenia from that conflict point if it is expanded and all players become beneficiaries, for example, China or Russia.

Azerbaijani gasoline is propaganda gasoline

Gasoline imported from Azerbaijan to Armenia has not reduced prices in Armenia. During my presidency, the demand for gasoline in Armenia was 250-300 thousand tons per year. Now the numbers have changed, but how much was imported from Azerbaijan? The amount does not constitute even one percent of demand and cannot impact the Armenian market – it has zero effect. It is purely propaganda gasoline.

The price of gasoline in Armenia has decreased slightly due to falling world oil prices. Azerbaijan does not have enough gasoline to export widely: it has only one refinery, which barely meets domestic demand. In recent years, Azerbaijan has imported 120 thousand tons of “premium” gasoline from Russia. So the question arises: is the gasoline that arrived in Armenia actually Azerbaijani, or is it Russian?