Armen Sarkissian: “There are times when it’s better not to talk”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said that the hardest part is staying silent about Armenian politics.

He said this in the article “Duty and Destiny: From Science Genius to Head of State, the Many Lives of Armen Sarkissian” published in AGBU Magazine.

“That’s the one rule when you think of civil service and serving your country. There are times when it’s better not to talk. I had my time as president and prime minister, I did what I could. Talking now is not going to help much – unless I am asked to talk,” the former president said.

Mediamax reminds that former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said he opposed the 2015 constitutional amendments.

These words of the former president were quoted by the Daily Bruin in an article about a lecture given by Sarkissian at the UCLA Burkle Center.

Armen Sarkissian said he opposed the 2015 amendments because “the Constitution was written primarily by German consultants.” He noted that given the differences between Armenia and Germany, the parliamentary system of government was ill-suited for Armenia.

“You cannot have a mold for everybody. Each of us has our history, our culture, our identity. Armenians are not Germans,” said Sarkissian.

Armen Sarkissian became a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Armenia and later assumed that position at the invitation of Serzh Sargsyan, who had initiated the constitutional amendments as a result of which he would assume the position of Prime Minister after serving two presidential terms.

On March 2, 2018, during a meeting with Serzh Sargsyan Armen Sarkissian said:

“Your vision and the changes that have been taking place in our homeland over the past few years are highly commendable – the transition to a new republic with a parliamentary system of governance, which opens new opportunities for strengthening democracy.”