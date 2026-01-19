Members of the “Our Way” movement register the “Strong Armenia” party

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the “Our Way” popular movement, formed by the family of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, have registered a party named “Strong Armenia.”

“The ‘Our Way’ popular movement led by Samvel Karapetyan has an agenda aimed at implementing real and qualitative changes in Armenia. These changes can be achieved through political engagement and active participation in political processes,” said Marianna Ghahramanyan, spokesperson for the “Our Way” movement.

According to her, the organizational work of the political force led by Samvel Karapetyan is in its final stage, and in the near future the movement will present a clear agenda and its vision for Armenia’s development.