Pashinyan on TRIPP, Iran’s concerns, and Russia’s decision

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, following the government session, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a briefing with reporters, touched upon the TRIPP agreements, Iran’s concerns, and other issues.

Mediamax presents excerpts from the briefing.

TRIPP agreements – a cornerstone

The joint statement on the TRIPP Framework Implementation, issued on behalf of the Republic of Armenia and the United States, is another cornerstone document in the peace process. The agreements reached must be consolidated as soon as possible in the form of de jure agreements. With this important step, one of the key and principle issues of the peace process – the unblocking of regional communications – is resolved at the framework level, addressing all fundamental issues.

A company named TRIPP should be established in Armenia. It is also necessary to define routes, development rights, land use, and construction permits. State institutions must begin preparing for these upcoming processes starting today.

About Iran’s concerns

Issues related to the TRIPP project were discussed in detail with our Iranian partners. Armenia is ready to continue permanent dialogue.

During the visit of the Iranian President to Armenia on August 19, 2025, we held an extensive and substantive discussion, during which we addressed all raised questions. We also emphasized our readiness to remain in continuous contact in the future and to respond to any further questions.

Armenia takes into account the views and concerns of international partners throughout negotiation processes and seeks to achieve balanced solutions. I believe this approach proved successful in this case.

Communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan

We reaffirm our political will to ensure unhindered communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic within the agreed framework. Our position is that here, too, we must move beyond the logic of conflict and advance toward a normal, peaceful atmosphere and mindset.

The process will not be quick in either Armenia or Azerbaijan, as discourses shaped by years of conflict still persist within our societies. For example, mutual accusations continue on both sides regarding the import of Azerbaijani fuel.

We need to adopt a more practical approach and focus on concrete work, because the tangible benefits of peace can prove far more effective than endless debates over various theses, doubts, or challenges.

About the restoration of the railway

Armenia expects its Russian partners to make a decision regarding the restoration of certain sections of Armenia’s railway links with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

That issue has been discussed. I had the opportunity to speak with the President of Russia.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia has also held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. We are now awaiting a response from our Russian partners. The Armenian side wishes for this to be done now. We ask our Russian partners to make a decision on this matter.