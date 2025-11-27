Alen Simonyan: “One day the number of captives held in Azerbaijan will reach zero”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan today expressed confidence that "one day the number of captives held in Azerbaijan will reach zero.”
“There are 23 captives in Azerbaijan. Let us wait – I am confident that the number will eventually reach zero. Everyone will return, including the former leaders of Karabakh,” Simonyan told reporters.
The parliament speaker stressed that the government will do everything possible to ensure that “all captives return to Armenia without exception.”
“We are working with both international organizations and with them [Azerbaijan] to resolve this issue,” he added.
