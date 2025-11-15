Pashinyan: Construction of “Trump Route” must begin in second half of 2026

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the Armenian government must finalize on paper all details related to the "Trump Route” by the end of this year”

“By the first half of 2026, we must agree on all the details and start construction work in the second half of the year. This is the plan,” Pashinyan said in the National Assembly, responding to questions from deputies.

“We will do everything to ensure that this schedule works clearly. I can definitely say that this project will be implemented quickly, efficiently and in accordance with the conditions outlined in the Washington Declaration,” Pashinyan added.