“Any exchange of territory is impossible without the position of Armenia’s citizens”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that "territorial issues with Azerbaijan will be resolved exclusively through border demarcation and delimitation.”

“We cannot give up the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia – the agenda of restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. Demarcation must take place, as a result of which the borders of the countries, based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, will be reaffirmed. Once that is done, other possible arrangements may be discussed,” Pashinyan told reporters in the National Assembly.

He noted that all issues should be resolved through demarcation, ruling out any use of force:

“If we are talking about an exchange of territory, it is clear that such a step is impossible without the position of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Even if we are not referring to a direct referendum, it simply cannot take place without the position of Armenia’s citizens.”