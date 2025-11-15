“Any exchange of territory is impossible without the position of Armenia’s citizens” - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
November 15, 2025
776 views

“Any exchange of territory is impossible without the position of Armenia’s citizens”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that "territorial issues with Azerbaijan will be resolved exclusively through border demarcation and delimitation.”

“We cannot give up the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia – the agenda of restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. Demarcation must take place, as a result of which the borders of the countries, based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, will be reaffirmed. Once that is done, other possible arrangements may be discussed,” Pashinyan told reporters in the National Assembly.

 

He noted that all issues should be resolved through demarcation, ruling out any use of force:

 

“If we are talking about an exchange of territory, it is clear that such a step is impossible without the position of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Even if we are not referring to a direct referendum, it simply cannot take place without the position of Armenia’s citizens.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | November 14, 2025 11:35
Pashinyan: An Armenia-US entity to be established with a board of directors

Politics | November 12, 2025 17:42
Pashinyan: Construction of “Trump Route” must begin in second half of 2026

Politics | November 12, 2025 12:51
“Any exchange of territory is impossible without the position of Armenia’s citizens”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025