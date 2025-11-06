Pashinyan considers refugee return topic “dangerous”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been resolved politically, but continues in socio-psychological terms.”

“We do not know what peace is, we have never experienced that phenomenon. Even before independence, the foundation of our relations was conflict. We gained independence thanks to the energy that came from conflict. While the more than thirty-year conflict has been settled politically, it is impossible to simply flip a switch or stop the brakes. That is why it is expressed from time to time in Armenia and Azerbaijan, at the level of the press, experts, and even heads of state. We must address this carefully,” he said during the Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation Forum.

According to Pashinyan, “if we try to find logic and justification for today’s actions in history, it means that we do not believe in peace.”

“I consider the agenda of returning internally displaced persons and refugees dangerous because it means returning to the initial parameters of the conflict,” he said.

On November 3, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “the return of Azerbaijanis to the territory of present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and the Armenian state.”