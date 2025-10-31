Pashinyan confident that Armenian citizens will support the peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “peace with Azerbaijan is a historic change not only in bilateral relations, but also for the entire region.”

“For the first time, both Armenia and Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to use each other’s territory for domestic, bilateral and international communication. This means a new international transit route will pass through our territory. At a time when the world is facing a supply chain crisis, this could truly be a game-changer for international trade, and also for our region,” Nikol Pashinyan said during the Leadership at the Crossroads discussion at the Paris Peace Forum.

The government reports that speaking about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, Pashinyan noted that it is an important political event, essential for the peace process and for future prosperity and stability.

“I am confident that the people of the Republic of Armenia will support what we have accomplished so far. I have no doubt that the citizens of Armenia will support the peace agenda and the peace process,” the Armenian premier noted.