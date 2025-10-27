Pashinyan: 2026 will be crucial for peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that the year 2026 will be "crucial for peace.”

“The next parliamentary elections will take place in June. They pose a key question that the Armenian people must answer.

The Armenian people must stand up for peace by their own choice. Otherwise, Armenia will slide back into conflict – the opposite is the logic of the outpost. By standing up for peace, the Armenian people will stand up for their newly attained level of independence, sovereignty and statehood,” Pashinyan said during the discussion of the 2026 state budget draft in the National Assembly.

He noted that this is the first time the state budget is being discussed in peacetime.

“Peace already has parameters and statistics. For one year and eight months, not a single soldier has been killed as a result of crossfire on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. In the history of our independence, we have never experienced such a period,” said Pashinyan.