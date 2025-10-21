“We strive for the release of the captives as soon as possible”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, said that “the issue of persons detained in Azerbaijan is still a serious humanitarian issue that must be resolved.”

“We strive for the release and reunification of the captured persons with their families as soon as possible. Another important humanitarian priority is clarifying the fate of many missing persons,” Alen Simonyan said in his speech at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The National Assembly speaker also said:

“In just a few days in September 2023, more than 100,000 Armenians were displaced from Karabakh to Armenia. For a state with a population of three million, this was a serious test of capabilities and resilience.

The Armenian government responded with compassion and determination, providing housing, health care, educational services, and employment. This experience has shown that even small countries, guided by principles, can realize the vision of humanity inspired by our highest ideals.”