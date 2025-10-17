Daron Acemoglu says he has no connection with the “Our Way” movement - Mediamax.am

October 17, 2025
Daron Acemoglu says he has no connection with the “Our Way” movement


Photo: https://oc-media.org/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Daron Acemoglu, a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Nobel Prize laureate, has stated that he is not working with any political party in Armenia or Turkey.

Daron Acemoglu said this to the Istanbul-based Agos newspaper.

 

Commenting on the fact that he sent a video message to the participants of the “Our Way” movement rally, Daron Acemoglu said:

 

“I am not working with any party in Armenia or Turkey. I sent a message for their conference, but I have no connection with the party.”

