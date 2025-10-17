Witkoff reaffirms US support for the peace agenda - Mediamax.am

October 17, 2025
Witkoff reaffirms US support for the peace agenda


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff reaffirmed the consistent support of the United States for the peace agenda.

Embassy of Armenia in US reports that he said this during the meeting with Armenia’s Ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan.

 

“The progress of the August 8 agreements and regional developments were discussed. Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed his gratitude to Steve Witkoff for his efforts to establish peace and stability in the region,” the embassy reported.

