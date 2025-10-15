Trump believes Aliyev and Pashinyan are “compatriots”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Before the signing of the declaration at the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, U.S. President Donald Trump once again made an ambiguous statement regarding Armenia and Azerbaijan.
As shown in footage aired by Fox News, about five minutes after the event began, the U.S. President turned toward Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and exclaimed, “Azerbaijan!”
Then Trump asks Aliyev:
- And where is your compatriot?
The President of Azerbaijan directs at Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“Finding” him, Trump says:
- And you guys are still getting along, right?
Then the U.S. President continues:
“They fought for 32 years and in one hour we settle it. And they like each other.”
