Aliyev congratulated Putin “without publicity”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

“The head of our state congratulated the president of the Russian Federation on his birthday. Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for congratulations. During the conversation, they exchanged views on the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia,” the Azerbaijani state news agency Azertac reported.

Mediamax notes that the news about the telephone conversation between the two presidents on the Azertac website is titled “Press Service of the President reports.””