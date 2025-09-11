Mirzoyan: The issue of POWs remains a priority

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “even if a peace treaty is signed in the near future, we cannot say that everything is over and that peace has been established.”

“The initialing of the peace agreement with Azerbaijan is a very important development. We may say peace has been established, but we are only at the beginning of the road. Peace is a long process, it requires care and attention, caution – even in every word we use,” the minister said during a government question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

He emphasized that “the sides are not shooting at each other, the risk of escalation is zero and the risk of a hot conflict is minimal.”

“However, many problems remain unresolved, including the issue of prisoners of war. The issue of POWs and hostages is at the center of our primary focus. I assure you that this work continues today and will not stop tomorrow,” Mirzoyan added.