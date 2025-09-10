New UK ambassador begins work in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan received the newly appointed Alexandra Pamela Cole, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Armenia, on the occasion of handing over the copy of her credentials.

The news release issued by the Armenian MFA reads:

“The sides touched upon the results of the second round of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue held in Yerevan on August 26, 2025, outlining future actions.

The interlocutors commanded the steady development and deepening of bilateral relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom and reiterated the mutual commitment to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level of Strategic Partnership.

The Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on the agreements reached in Washington within the framework of the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, outlined Armenia's vision for further steps towards the institutionalisation of peace.”