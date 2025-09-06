Head of the Union of Armenians of Russia: “Pashinyan’s victory will not bring anything good to Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The president of the Union of Armenians of Russia, Ara Abrahamyan, stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s victory in the upcoming 2026 parliamentary elections “will not bring anything good to Armenia.”

According to TASS, Ara Abrahamyan made this statement at a press conference dedicated to the Union’s 25th anniversary.

“If he is elected, I fear nothing good awaits Armenia. He has not resolved a single issue. For him, the law does not exist. He says, ‘I am the law.’ Everything is clear. He came from the streets and now he rules the entire country with street rules,” Abrahamyan said.

He added that Pashinyan should have resigned “a long time ago.”

“I have said it many times, he should have stepped down peacefully,” Ara Abrahamyan stressed.