Serzh Sargsyan: The foe makes news demands on a daily basis

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that “there are possibilities and valid justifications to put international pressure on the Azerbaijani authorities, however Armenia’s current rulers intentionally evade using these tools.”

“We will not accept silently the defeatist, disastrous, full of losses policies of the relenting authorities which are being falsely presented as peace which is not secured by any guarantee and the foe makes new demands to the yielding authorities on a daily basis.

For the usurper, who is paralyzed with the fear of losing his chair, Artsakh is not Fatherland but a heavy load, the people of Artsakh are not compatriots but temporary shelter seekers, the restoration of historical justice is not a goal but a nuisance,” Serzh Sargsyan said in a message on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh.

One thing is clear: no invader and no dictator, no temporary defeat is able to shake our resolve to live on the land gifted to us by God, to live free like other nations, independent, in peace and happiness. Artsakh is a cherished part of the Armenian homeland and the return of the people of Artsakh is their inalienable and fundamental right,” Armenia’s third president emphasized.