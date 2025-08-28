Lilit Makunts to be appointed chief advisor to the Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lilit Makunts, recalled from her post as Armenia’s ambassador to the United States, will be appointed as chief advisor to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this today.

Lilit Makunts has served as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States since August 2021.

In 2018-2019, she held the position of Minister of Culture, and in 2019-2021, she was the head of the “My Step” faction in the National Assembly.

Narek Mkrtchyan, who has served as Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs for the last 4 years, has been appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States.