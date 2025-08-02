President of Union of Armenians of Russia voices support for Armenian opposition unity - Mediamax.am

President of Union of Armenians of Russia voices support for Armenian opposition unity


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Union of Armenians of Russia, Ara Abrahamyan, said he will help unite political forces in Armenia opposing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliamentary elections in 2026.

“While I do not plan to participate in the upcoming elections myself, I will nevertheless use all my opportunities to help consolidate healthy forces – those who, with love for the homeland, are capable of fully harnessing Armenia’s economic and human potential, including the strength of the Diaspora, to ensure the country’s revival,” he told the TASS news agency.

 

“The history of the past seven years stands as a sad testimony of how Pashinyan, by manipulating public sentiment, turned the people who believed him into unwitting accomplices of the deception and the national tragedy that we are witnessing today,” Abrahamyan said.

