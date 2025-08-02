Armenian PM’s spokesperson clarifies what can be “outsourced”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said today that “there is some confusion regarding Armenia’s positions on the issue of unblocking the regional transportation routes.”

“This is somewhat understandable, as the topic has many nuances, which sometimes become more complex when combined with certain terms such as – rental, leasing, construction rights, and outsourcing. Each of these terms, of course, can carry different meanings depending on what exactly it refers to.

I want to once again stress that the Republic of Armenia has never discussed, is not discussing, and will not discuss any option for transport routes passing through its territory that would contradict Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of Armenia.

And, on the contrary, within the framework of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction, the Republic of Armenia is not only discussing various formulas for the operation of regional transport channels, but is also interested in reaching an agreement on any of the formulas.

Those representatives of Armenia who say the country has not discussed, is not discussing, and will not discuss, are clearly referring to proposals that are incompatible with Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.

Those representatives of Armenia who speak of discussions are referring to options within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, construction rights, etc., which Prime Minister Pashinyan spoke about during the July 16 press conference.

The territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia, naturally, cannot be outsourced. The business management of railways, pipelines, and power lines can be outsourced. In fact, the maintenance and management of highways in Armenia today and always has been outsourced to private companies. The real issue is who carries out that management and at what quality,” Baghdasaryan wrote on her Facebook page.