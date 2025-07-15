Samvel Karapetyan announces the formation of a political team

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The head of Tashir Group of Companies, Samvel Karapetyan, who has been arrested recently, issued a statement today, which particularly reads:

“Dear compatriots, our very first rally confirmed the main fear of the authorities: our people are confident in their strength and do not break under pressure. I would like to thank again the tens of thousands of my compatriots who demonstrated civic courage on July 4 and continue to do so today.

I am also sincerely grateful to everyone who has expressed their support to me. My message has been discussed a lot these days, but, unfortunately, interpretations that are out of touch with reality have also appeared. I think I put it very simply: we will create a fundamentally new political force.

I have great respect for the political forces and people who are still waging a real fight against the anti-national policy of Nikol Pashinyan’s government. But we have our own vision of the future for Armenia. And we will go our own way, with our new team, not excluding internal political cooperation with those who think like us. We will try to unite our people around fair and great goals. We will reject black and white and other artificial divisions that these authorities have imposed on society, splitting and weakening our country.

Even in different links of the current regime there are real professionals who do not share the values of a small group, but do not yet see a way out of the current situation.

The formation of our political team has begun.

We will do it our own way.”