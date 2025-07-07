Saakashvili: Pashinyan did what I had failed to do

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili stated that by detaining businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did what he himself had failed to do during his time in power.

“After the unsuccessful war, Pashinyan did in Armenia what I had failed to do in 2011-2012, he detained the Armenian Ivanishvili, billionaire Karapetyan,” Saakashvili wrote is a Facebook post.

The former Georgian President believes that the current processes in the South Caucasus are “a direct consequence of Russia’s weakening in Ukraine,” Novosti-Gruzia reports. According to him, “the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has begun, which is a severe blow to Russia.”

In this situation, according to Saakashvili, Georgia, where “everyone has become sick and tired of Ivanishvili and his gang,” looks like a “complete anomaly.” He highlighted the “deficit of leaders” and called on the critics of the Georgian Dream to self-organize.

“The active part of the society must take the initiative and stop going in circles. Geopolitical processes are helping us a lot, but we cannot waste time,” Saakashvili said.

