Samvel Karapetyan: The Diaspora must once again become one of Armenia’s pillars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Businessman Samvel Karapetyan, through his legal team, has made another statement, this time focused on Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The statement reads:

“What have the current authorities achieved? In a short period of time, they completely dismantled the Diaspora’s presence in the life of the Republic of Armenia. It is absurd that our compatriots from France, the Netherlands, Russia and other countries are now banned from entering Armenia and declared persona non grata.

In just a short period of time, it became possible to minimize the patriotic drive of Diaspora entrepreneurs to invest in the Homeland, to create jobs in the Homeland. After all, our Diaspora is not only a huge potential for creating economic and business value in the Homeland, but also a powerful lobbying force. All this is also the result of the arrogant behavior of a pensioner [George Soros] and his small group, who interfere in the internal affairs of other countries through their NGOs.

Sometimes an unacceptable impression is created that the Diaspora no longer needs Armenia, and Armenia no longer needs the Diaspora. As a result, our country lost one of its greatest and most valuable allies needed for Armenia’s development. Our country almost lost its most precious and immeasurable asset – our Diaspora, and they successfully reached a point where Armenia receives zero investment from the Diaspora.

The Diaspora must once again become one of Armenia’s pillars.

We will fight!”