Pashinyan: No one can threaten Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan’s “statement was not about the church, but about Armenia.”

“An attempt was made to create the impression that certain individuals can come to Armenia from somewhere and do what they want. Armenia has specific levers of response and I will not tolerate anyone dare say such a thing.

Armenia is a democratic country and everyone here has the right to express their opinion, hold gatherings, and participate in political life, but no one can threaten Armenia. I will take the toughest and severe measures in any such case,” Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing with reporters at the National Assembly.

He expressed the opinion that “Samvel Karapetyan’s statement has nothing to do with the church and the interests of the church:”

“I gave government members one month: either let the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) company compensate the damage caused to the people, or it will be nationalized. ENA is provoking an energy crisis in order to stir internal unrest. This wave of activity is related to these processes,” said Nikol Pashinyan, adding that a draft law on the nationalization of ENA will be submitted to the National Assembly in the near future.