Armen Abazyan dismissed from the post of NSS Director

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed Armen Abazyan from the post of the Director of the National Security Service.

By another decision of Pashinyan, NSS deputy director Andranik Simonyan will be temporarily implementing the duties of the NSS director. 

 

Abazyan had held the position since November 8, 2020.

