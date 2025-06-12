Pashinyan: We have never had such an opportunity in our history

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "when viewed through the lens of the real Armenia ideology, it is clear that our country is in a fairly good, promising situation.”

“Having gone through hellish events, we have reached a point where our country is presented with opportunities we have never had in our history – opportunities to ensure the sustainability of the state for centuries to come.

It is obvious that there are also threats, they are not new, but we now have the opportunity to manage these threats theoretically and practically. What is new is that unprecedented prospects have opened up before our country to counterbalance these threats in all sectors: economic, international, and political,” Nikol Pashinyan said at a cabinet meeting.