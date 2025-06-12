Pashinyan says he has no candidate for Catholicos

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he does not have a candidate for Catholicos.

“Unfortunately, I do not have a candidate for Catholicos. I have a description of a Catholicos: a person who believes in God, a person who is a follower of Jesus Christ and not a fraudulent usurer, a person who serves the Church, a pious clergyman and not a profligate hiding under a veil,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister noted that “some are trying to see a Turkish or Azerbaijani trace in the process of freeing the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church from the captivity of hypocrites and Pharisees.”

“Those who use this method, including external forces, enable the disruption of any healthy discourse, abort reforms, and keep the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church in a deadlock, as it is today,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.