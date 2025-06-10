Pashinyan forms a coordinating group to “liberate the Patriarchate”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "we need to take active steps to liberate the Patriarchate of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and organize new elections of Catholicos.”

“At this stage, we must establish a Coordinating Group to manage the organizational aspects of the above-mentioned agenda. Members of the group can be those followers of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church who:

a) Believe wholeheartedly in our living Lord, Jesus Christ;

b) Have read the Bible from beginning to end at least once;

c) Have observed Great Lent at least once in the past five years;

d) Pray every day;

e) Believe that the agenda for renewing the Mother See stems from the interests of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, our people, and our state, and aligns with the sacred traditions of our ancestors.

Members of the coordinating group can be men or women, laypeople or clergy. In the case of celibate clergy, adherence to the vow of celibacy is a strict requirement.

I will take responsibility for selecting the first ten members of the Coordinating Group, based on the discussions we had around the criteria mentioned above.

In the future, the group will decide on the expansion procedures, its structure and other possible matters,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.