Pashinyan calls for “unity around the agenda of liberating the Patriarchate” - Mediamax.am

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for “unity around the agenda of liberating the Patriarchate with love and in a Christian manner, and electing a truly sacred clergyman as Catholicos of All Armenians.”

In a post shared on Facebook today Nikol Pashinyan wrote:

 

“Karekin II has violated his voluntary vow of celibacy and has a child.

 

This is a fact, and if Karekin II attempts to deny it, I will present proof in the necessary format.

 

According to the Book of Canon Law of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Karekin II could not have become a bishop, an archbishop and could not have been elected nor can be a Catholicos. Ktrich Nersisyan must vacate the Patriarchate.

 

As a devoted follower of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as a person who deeply respects every value, every relic, every image and stone of our spiritual heritage, I record: the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church must elect a new Catholicos, whose good conduct will be verified and confirmed prior to the election.

 

I call on all faithful followers of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church to unite around the agenda of liberating the Patriarchate with love and in a Christian manner, and to elect a truly sacred clergyman as Catholicos of All Armenians.”

