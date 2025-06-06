Azerbaijan’s spiritual leader states about Karekin II’s “engagement in politics”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan’s spiritual leader Allahshukur Pashazade said today that he has no plans to meet with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

“Karekin went beyond religious activities, taking on a political role as well. His deep engagement in politics has led to the current situation. In light of this, a meeting with him is not considered,” Azerbaijani media quoted Pashazade as saying.