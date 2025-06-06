Armen Sarkissian says he opposed Armenia’s 2015 constitutional referendum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said he opposed the 2015 constitutional amendments.

These words of the former president were quoted by the Daily Bruin in an article about a lecture given by Sarkissian at the UCLA Burkle Center.

According to the publication, Armen Sarkissian said he opposed the 2015 amendments because “the Constitution was written primarily by German consultants.” He noted that given the differences between Armenia and Germany, the parliamentary system of government was ill-suited for Armenia.

“You cannot have a mold for everybody. Each of us has our history, our culture, our identity. Armenians are not Germans,” said Sarkissian.

Mediamax notes that Armen Sarkissian became a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Armenia (and later assumed that position) at the invitation of Serzh Sargsyan, who had initiated the constitutional amendments as a result of which he would assume the position of Prime Minister after serving two presidential terms.

On March 2, 2018, during a meeting with Serzh Sargsyan Armen Sarkissian said:

“Your vision and the changes that have been taking place in our homeland over the past few years are highly commendable – the transition to a new republic with a parliamentary system of governance, which opens new opportunities for strengthening democracy.”