Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the continuation of the Karabakh movement is destructive for statehood.”

“For nearly 30 years, a model of a state mainly dedicated to the resolution of the Karabakh issue, the Karabakh movement, and the logic of sacrificing everything for its sake has been built. I am not saying this as a criticism, but as a reality, because we have all been at peace with that model and goal, and I have been at peace with that model until the moment when, as the Prime Minister of Armenia, along with gaining access to facts and information, I gradually realized that if for us independence and statehood were means to solve the Karabakh issue as we envisioned it, for a number of external actors, the Karabakh issue was a tool to obstruct our independence, statehood, development, and prosperity, and ultimately, to ruin our statehood,” he stated in the National Assembly.

He once again reiterated that “any attempt to continue the Karabakh movement is destructive.”

“The ruling majority and I personally say that the Karabakh movement has been and will be a tool to obstruct Armenia’s statehood, independence, and sovereignty. Unfortunately, we understood this too late. The Republic of Armenia, with an area of 29,743 sq. km, is not a way to a larger homeland, but it is the homeland-state of our dreams, and our final haven.”

Mediamax notes that Nikol Pashinyan first spoke about this on March 26 of this year, saying that “the Karabakh movement should be stopped.”