Parliament speaker suggests not to “touch on POW’s topic too much”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, does not believe that suspending negotiations with Azerbaijan would lead to the return of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

“Will they return our POWs or will they be afraid? There is so much noise about the POWs, do you forget that we had more than 150 confirmed POWs there, and we brought them back through negotiations? Over the past four years we have brought back more than 150 POWs. Now, 23 confirmed POWs remain, 11 or 12 of whom are former leaders of Karabakh,” Alen Simonyan told reporters.

He noted that if “visible steps are taken regarding the return of the POWs, they may never return.”

“If we want them to return, let’s not touch on this topic too much. Let no one think that any prisoner of war who is now a defendant in a staged trial in a Baku court is an undesirable person for us. They are our compatriots and every step for their return has been taken and will continue be taken. It’s just that the current trials are creating a lot of noise, and everyone wants quick solutions, which at this stage, considering who is conducting these trials, is very difficult. But that does not mean that attempts and work in that direction will not continue,” the parliament speaker noted.

Alen Simonyan said that “everything must be done to bring back Ruben Vardanyan, even if he was directed there from somewhere.”