Pashinyan says “the world perceives us as a nation-victim”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the world perceives us as a nation-victim.”

“The mission of our government is to overcome this status. The best way to overcome the nation-victim formula is the nation-army, but I am not sure that this is right.

My thoughts lead me to the conclusion that the nation-army is a continuation of the nation-victim logic. If you position yourself as a nation-army, you generate other armies against you. It is a correct agenda to have a strong army, but we must ask how strong do we want our army to be and from whom? From how many countries’ armies should our army be stronger? What if it turns out that our problem is not only with our enemies, but also with our friends?” Nikol Pashinyan said during closing remarks, following the discussions of Armenia’s draft 2025 state budget in the National Assembly.

To overcome the nation-victim - nation-army formulas, he, as a solution, proposed adopting the logic of the state, “which acts only and only for its recognized territory and interests.”

“Armenia should act only for its own economic development. We need to create a security system in which the army is not on the front line and there are security buffers ahead of it,” Pashinyan said.