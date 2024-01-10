Pashinyan visits Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "the highest objective of Armenia’s foreign policy is to ensure and guarantee the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Armenia.”

The government’s press office reports that he said this during the visit to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry to discuss the ministry’s 2023 performance report.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the continuous development of the diplomatic service in line with current world trends.

The government’s news release says that the participants of the discussion referred to the steps taken by Armenia during 2023, in particular during the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and during Azerbaijan’s military attack in September.

“Reference was made to efforts and processes aimed at ensuring stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the government’s news release said.