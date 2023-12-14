Pashinyan: Demarcation process put on institutional basis

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. The government today approved the working procedure for the organization and holding of sessions, joint working meetings between the Commission for Demarcation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the State Commission for Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said at the cabinet sitting that the document currently regulates organizational issues and how the two sides will relate.

“At the next stage, we have to develop another regulation, we will discuss it again, then we will give it the semblance of a legal act, which will be more substantial, because with it we have to describe the methodology and define what we mean by the definition of a map, which is extremely important and what do we mean by legally binding document? After agreeing on that methodology, we will continue the work with specific documents and in the format of discussing topographical maps,” the vice premier elaborated.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also said that the Azerbaijani side should also approve a similar decision:

“For the first time, the demarcation process is being put on an institutional basis, which is very important. We need to activate the work and try to make progress.”