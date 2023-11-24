Pashinyan says the issue on undelivered weapon being discussed - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan says the issue on undelivered weapon being discussed


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred today to the issue of undelivered Russian weapon, Armenia has paid for.

“Discussions about the mechanisms though which this problem can be solved are ongoing. For example, one of the options could be the reduction of Armenia’s state debt to Russia in the amount paid [for weapon]. This is not the only option.

 

Russia too needs weapon, and we are ready to work here as well. I hope that those discussions will bring concrete results,” said Nikol Pashinyan said.

