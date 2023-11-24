Pashinyan: It is not clear whether Azerbaijan agrees to sign a peace treaty or not

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "as of now, it is not clear whether Azerbaijan agrees to sign a peace treaty with Armenia based on the three principles agreed upon during the negotiations or not.”

He once again reminded those principles: “Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity, the political basis of the delimitation process is the Almaty Declaration, regional communications open based on the principle of respecting the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the countries.”

“Currently, we cannot definitely state that Azerbaijan refuses to sign a peace agreement based on those three principles, but we also cannot say with certainty that Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to those principles. There is a need to clarify these issues and nuances during the negotiations.

In the near future, on November 30, there will be such a discussion regarding borders and maps. From these discussions we will draw conclusions whether Azerbaijan refuses or is ready to sign the agreement. The fact is that until now we do not have the confidence,” Nikol Pashinyan said, answering the citizens’ questions.