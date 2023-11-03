Special division set at Armenia’s NSS for “Crossroad of Peace” project - Mediamax.am

Special division set at Armenia’s NSS for “Crossroad of Peace” project


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that a special division has been set up at Armenia’s NSS within the framework of the "Crossroad of Peace” project.

“This division should ensure the security of regional and international communications passing through Armenia. We can record that the division has already been formed, it has been replenished and started working yesterday,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government meeting.

