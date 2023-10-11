Pashinyan says Armenia doesn’t change its vector

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Moscow and Yerevan do not raise any issues related to the basis of the presence of Russian military base and Russian border guards in Armenia.

Responding to the journalist’s remark during the interview with the Public Television, that “they are simply accusing us of changing vector and heading to the West,” Nikol Pashinyan said:

“We do not change any vectors. We have not canceled anything in our relations with Russia, we have not withdrawn from anywhere.”

“I want to reveal a secret about my first meeting with the President of Russia. During our first conversation in Sochi in May or early June of 2018, the Russian president told me that he was aware of the rumors that Russia was interfering in the affairs of various countries, constantly undermining their sovereignty. He reaffirmed that he has unconditional respect for Armenia’s sovereignty and independence, and we are, in fact, building our relations on the basis of the agreements reached during that first conversation.

We are not changing anything, we have not refused to fulfill any of our obligations, nothing like that has happened. But we have also seen problems, we see them and we talk about them,” Nikol Pashinyan said.