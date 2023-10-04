Former human rights defender appointed director of Foreign Intelligence Service

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree appointing Kristinne Grigoryan as the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Kristinne Grigoryan was elected to the position of Armenia’s human rights defender on January 24, 2022 and submitted her resignation on January 23, 2023.

Prior to this, she held the position of the first deputy minister of justice.