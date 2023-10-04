Former human rights defender appointed director of Foreign Intelligence Service - Mediamax.am

565 views

Former human rights defender appointed director of Foreign Intelligence Service


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree appointing Kristinne Grigoryan as the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Kristinne Grigoryan was elected to the position of Armenia’s human rights defender on January 24, 2022 and submitted her resignation on January 23, 2023.

 

Prior to this, she held the position of the first deputy minister of justice.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 4, 2023 17:15
Pashinyan to head to Granada “ready to sign the agreement”

Nagorno Karabakh | October 4, 2023 15:58
Baku says Gandzasar monastery “subjected to Armenian vandalism”

Foreign Policy | October 4, 2023 13:56
Aliyev refuses to attend meeting in Granada
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023