Ter-Petrosyan: The right to demand an account from the authorities still in force

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan said today that he appreciates the intention of the opposition not to aggravate the domestic political situation even more in recent days.

“Although the right to demand an account from the Armenian authorities for the tragedy that befell our nation remains in force, I appreciate the intention of the opposition in recent days not to aggravate the domestic political situation in our country even more.

 

Today, nothing should distract both the authorities and the opposition from the all-national issue of providing the Artsakh Armenians with a decent life in Armenia,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan said in a statement.

