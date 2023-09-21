Pashinyan: Armenia had no participation in the discussion of the text

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia had no participation in the formation of the text on the cessation of hostilities in Artsakh, and was not a party to the discussions.”

“The most important issue is for Russia to fully ensure the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their homes.

It is assumed that if the peacekeepers made such a proposal, it means that they have fully and without reservations accepted the full obligation to ensure the security of the NK Armenians, by which they must provide full conditions for them to maintain their right to live in their homes and on their land, to live in dignity and safety,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he noted that mentioning Armenia in a text that has nothing to do with it, justifies his yesterday’s hypothesis that “one of the key goals of this Azerbaijani military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh is to involve Armenia in hostilities.”

“We take note of what happened and will follow the developments. We hope that the military escalation will not continue,” he said.