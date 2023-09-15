Alen Simonyan speaks about the need to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan says there is a need to impose international sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Armenian parliament’s press office reports that he said this during the meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of France Jean-Louis Bourlanges.

Alen Simonyan noted that he expects “the continuation of the active steps of the French partners to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and to condemn the humanitarian disaster.”

During the meeting Jean-Louis Bourlanges said that although his country does a lot for Armenia, it is not enough in terms of resolving the tense situation as soon as possible.