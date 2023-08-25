Mishustin: Creation of new routes in South Caucasus will ensure economic development

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated today that “the creation of new infrastructure routes and the unblocking of economic communications and logistics in South Caucasus will facilitate the sustainable development of the region.”

“We consistently support the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus. In line with the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, I am convinced that the creation of new infrastructure routes will ensure the stable economic development of the region,” the Russian Prime Minister said at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the extraordinary session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Tsaghkadzor.

He noted that it will help strengthen contacts between the people living in the region.

As for Russia-Armenia relations, Mikhail Mishustin noted that “despite the difficulties of the global economy, the Russian Federation attaches importance to allied, friendly and partnership relations with Armenia.”

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to convey the best wishes of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and to thank you for organizing all EEU events and for warmly hosting our delegation,” said the Russian Prime Minister.