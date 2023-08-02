No need to inject people with an inferiority complex, Tonoyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said today that "instead of injecting people with an inferiority complex, it is necessary to pick up lessons and work day and night.”

He said this in his closing remarks at today’s session of the Investigative Committee studying the circumstances of the 44-day war.

“I know that nothing can comfort a parent who has lost a son. But I also know that those soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the homeland deserve to have their names written in golden letters in the history of our nation. Very often they did the impossible because they knew what the homeland is.

Many people in our society do not realize what happened before 1994, when the ceasefire was established. People often did not have a good idea of where we are, what problem we solve, what our mission is.

Even today, I think that our society did not realize the importance of the 1994 victory and did not appreciate it as it should have. And at least now, bowing before the graves of our brothers who died in 2020 and after, we should respect what they did.

After the war, I had occasion to say that we were defeated in an unequal battle in all respects, but that does not give anyone the right to play with the national dignity of our people. Instead of injecting people with an inferiority complex, it is necessary to pick up lessons and work day and night.

We have paid too high a price, thousands of young people have given their lives for the homeland, and “it’s all over”-style speeches dishonor their memory. They gave their lives for us to make efforts today, analyze the mistakes and find the way to return to a dignified life. They did not give their lives for us to hear speeches from the high chairs that everything is over and we must agree to all the conditions imposed on us,” Davit Tonoyan said.