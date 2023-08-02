Davit Tonoyan: “Impossible” was done to import weapons during war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said today that the “impossible” was done to import weapons to Armenia during the 2020 war.

The ex-minister said this at today’s session of the Investigative Committee studying the circumstances of the 44-day war, responding to the observation of deputy Vahagn Aleksanyan that during the war, a very “small” amount of weapons were brought to Armenia.

Davit Tonoyan said that due to the confidentiality of the information, he will talk about the exact volumes of supplies in the closed part of the session.

He noted, though, that the fact that “the leader of the adversary country at least twice made public complaints during the war” may testify about the real volumes of supply.

The former minister emphasized that the weapons were delivered under the conditions of the “jammed” channels of supply. He added that such situation existed not only during the war, but prior to it too.

In response to the question about the state of the Armed Forces of Armenia in May 2018 when he assumed the post of the Minister of Defense, Tonoyan said that at that time the army was ready to confront an enemy outnumbering it by 2-3 times to “ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and the latter’s right to self-determination.”

The former minister stated that the Armenian side did not expect that “Turkey would directly participate in the hostilities unfolding not in the zone bordering Armenia, but directly on the Artsakh front.”

Answering the question of one of the deputies whether this calculation was not made given Armenia’s allied relations, David Tonoyan said that in the risk assessment documents the Armenian side took into account both its allied relations and its membership to the military - political alliance.